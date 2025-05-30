Will appear before KLIS probe panel, says Eatala

Hyderabad: BJP MP from Malkajgiri Eatala Rajender said that the party respects the law, and that he will be appearing before the Commission of Inquiry probing the irregularities in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

He said on Thursday that BJP is a democratic party that engages in fair competition. It does not resort to street fights or engage in conspiracies. “If someone outside the party makes a claim, it is inappropriate to ask us whether it is true or false.

However, “one undeniable truth is the significant change that has occurred in Telangana society. The support for KCR has completely waned over the past ten years, and the Revanth Reddy government has lost credibility in just ten months.” Now, the people have decided to support the BJP. The people are closely watching the developments happening in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, where Modi’s assistance is evident.

They are concerned that Telangana might face financial challenges as a result. Citizens hope for the BJP to come to power to help them break free from the debt trap and foster development, he added.