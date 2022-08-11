Will contest from Monugode if Cong permits: Dr Cheruku Sudhakar

Hyderabad: Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, who joined the Congress by merging his Telangana Inti Party, on Thursday stated that he is ready to contest from the Munugode Assembly constituency if the Congress permits him to do so.

"My village falls in the constituency neighbouring to Munugode and I have association with many people in both constituencies," he recalled.

With the resignation of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, by-election would be held for Munugode. However, the Election Commission of India has not yet announced dates for by-election but the main political parties TRS, Congress and BJP are busy in finalising the candidates so that ample time is left for campaign.

To a question, Sudhakar termed Rajagopal Reddy's brother and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as his friend. "I don't know why Venkat Reddy considers me as a foe to him," he mentioned and added that he will extend support to any candidate finalised by the high command for Munugode.