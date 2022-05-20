Will dual degree system benefit students?

In the spirit of New Education Policy-2020 which calls for multidisciplinary and flexible mode of education for all, UGC announced a dual degree programme for both UG and PG levels on April 12. The facility, available across all courses or combination of courses, is expected to help students get two degrees simultaneously and thus improve their employment opportunities. When The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, many agreed that benefits outweigh the demerits of the new system.

Will give advantage in job market

Allowing dual courses is a good opportunity for the students. The students will now have a chance to shape their career and of course future. Students will have a bright future if they choose the right combination of degrees that complement each other. It is likely to give advantage in the ever-competitive job market. However, before considering dual courses the students will have to think whether they could handle the stress. The students with dual degrees are eligible for all the government and private employments.

Varikolu Ramesh, research scholar, Veenavanka

Opens up new horizons

Dual courses help them not only acquire knowledge but it will also open up horizons to various employment opportunities. It's like fast forwarding the dreams of job aspirants. The dual degree idea gives a lot of flexibility to the students. Thanks to the National Education Policy 2020 which advocates a multidisciplinary and flexible mode of education for all. On the surface, the dual degree facility looks awesome but the students need to work hard to fulfill their dream.

Dr V Gurunadha Rao, Educationalist, Mahabubabad

Keep pros and cons in mind

Dual degree, known as a Combined Degree Programme, allows the students to educate themselves for two different degrees simultaneously. Yes, if you want to earn your associate's and bachelor's, or bachelor's and master's, or two master's degrees at the same time, then this type of dual degree programme is yours and there for you .Though enticing, the pros and cons should be kept in mind before opting these courses.

Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, educationalist, Hyderabad

Give liberty to enhance skills

"Dual degrees or combined degrees allow you to gain a more comprehensive knowledge of a specific subject. Implementation of dual degree will grant students the liberty to enhance their skills and scope of employability through an additional degree is welcome. In this students will get wide exposure across universities, industries and corporate sectors.

Dr P Madhusudhan Reddy, president of Government Junior Lecturers Association, Hyderabad