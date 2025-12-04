Will fill 40K jobs in next 30 mths: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that the state government would fill 40,000 government jobs in the next 30 months.

The Congress government has already recruited 60,000 people in various government posts till date. Addressing a public meeting in Husnabad as a part of the second anniversary celebrations of the Congress government, the Chief Minister said: “This Wednesday (December 3) is an important day for two reasons.

The first one is Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary sacrificed his life by setting ablaze himself for the cause of Telangana and the other is the people of Telangana dethroned the ‘dictatorial’ BRS in the state.

Our government is fulfilling the aspirations of the Telangana martyr by filling the jobs and providing employment opportunities to the youth.”

In a scathing attack on the previous BRS government, the Chief Minister said the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which was constructed at the cost of Rs 1 lakh crore by the BRS government, collapsed in just three years. “The Congress government has built many projects in the state and all the structures remained strong for decades,” he remarked.

Revanth Reddy also took a swipe at the previous BRS government for neglecting the Husnabad Assembly constituency. “The BRS rulers focused only on the development of Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla. No double bedroom houses were allotted to the poor in Husnabad during the 10-year BRS rule. Irrigation projects like Gadipelli and Gaourelli were not completed. The BRS leaders exploited Husnabad as a sentiment during the launch of political campaigns,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister said the people of old Karimnagar district had played a key role in the achievement of the Telangana state. “Sonia Gandhi made the promise of statehood for Telangana in Karimnagar and fulfilled the same. I came directly to Husnabad from Delhi after inviting Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi to the Global Summit,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Congress government had spent Rs 1.40 lakh crore on farmers’ welfare after it came to power. “Our government spent Rs 8,000 crore on free RTC travel for women, issued new ration cards to the eligible beneficiaries, started distributing fine rice and provided 200 units of free electricity to almost 50 lakh families,” he said.

Stating that his government would be in power for the next 10 years and build 20 lakh houses, Revanth Reddy appealed to the people to elect good candidates as sarpanches who would work in coordination with the ministers and MLAs to develop the villages.