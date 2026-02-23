Will finish all pending irrigation projects in 2 yrs at any cost: CM

Hyderabad/Mulugu: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy has asserted that the Congress government is sincere in completing all pending irrigation projects despite paucity of funds. The state government will complete all the pending projects within two years at any cost, the Chief Minister declared, assuring that the requisite funds will be provided for land acquisition and project works.

Revanth Reddy spoke to the media on Sunday after inspecting and reviewing the progress of the Devadula project at Tupakulagudem in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district on Sunday.

Referring to the controversial Kaleshwaram project, Revanth Reddy said an expert committee has been constituted and several agencies are examining possible structural and geological impacts of the project.

“Kaleshwaram is not anyone’s personal property; it was built with public money. We will not let it go to waste. We will take precautions to prevent future damage and bring it back into use,” he observed.

The Chief Minister said that the Godavari water dispute has taken a political turn. Still, his government is determined to complete all pending irrigation projects related to the basin.

Revanth Reddy recalled that certain Telangana projects were neglected during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era and observed that it would have been beneficial if some of the major schemes had been completed then. “Telangana was formed with adequate funds and water resources. If projects like Pranahita, SRSP and Devadula had been completed sincerely over the last 10 years, 967 TMC of water could have been fully utilised,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister alleged that, except for the Kaleshwaram project, other Godavari basin projects were ignored by the previous regime. He observed that the Devadula project’s foundation stone was laid in 2001 by (AP CM) N Chandrababu Naidu, but its construction has “continued for years without completion”.

Mentioning that Telangana currently has a debt burden of Rs.8.11 lakh crore, the Chief Minister said his government is committed to completing the irrigation projects within two years under any circumstances. He declared that funds would be sanctioned immediately for the completion of Devadula. The project cost, initially estimated at around Rs.6,000 crore, has now escalated to Rs.18,500 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister declared that all Godavari basin projects from Thummidi Hetti to Bhadrachalam would be taken up for completion. He pointed out that, though not a drop of water had been lifted from the Kaleshwaram project in the last two years, Telangana had emerged as number one in rice production. He pointed out that many of the promises made during the erstwhile regime had proved to be “illusions”. The Chief Minister commented that allegations and “propaganda” would serve no purpose at a time when north Telangana is witnessing expanded cultivation.

Referring to structures such as Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages under the Kaleshwaram project, he said the government is currently not criticising their construction but would respond to allegations through debates in the Assembly. He proposed a detailed discussion on the utilisation of Godavari waters during the Budget session and invited the Opposition to present their decade-long administrative achievements and point out any shortcomings in the current government’s two-year tenure. “If there are mistakes on our part, we will correct them,” he said.

Dismissing allegations that Telangana’s waters were being diverted to neighbouring States, Revanth Reddy questioned whether elected representatives from Telangana would act against the State’s interests. “There is no benefit in cheap accusations. Politics should be limited to elections,” he said, adding that complex disputes can be resolved only through discussions or, if necessary, through courts.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government’s goal is to provide irrigation water to every acre and drinking water to every citizen. He asserted that Telangana’s rights over Godavari waters, including flood waters, would be protected at all costs.

Concluding his remarks, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that the Congress government would continue in power until 2034 and reaffirmed his resolve to safeguard Telangana’s water rights while accelerating irrigation development across the State.