Will get city ready for Olympics in 2036: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao asserted that the city should rise to a level where it can host the Olympics in 2036.

The BRS leader addressed the members of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Association in Hyderabad on Saturday. During the session, KTR highlighted the works done by the BRS government for the last 10 years in Telangana.

He said that Additional Special Commissioners would be appointed exclusively for the development and maintenance of parks and water bodies would be appointed by the BRS government after the elections. Talking about the plans for Hyderabad, KTR said that the city will be promoted as a destination for Olympics in 2036. KTR recalled the protests that were staged by the opposition parties in the capital city for drinking water in the past and said that there are no water woes in Hyderabad anymore. He highlighted that CM KCR with his vision ensured there were no drinking water problems in Hyderabad till 2052.

Stressing that Hyderabad is a no-nonsense city, the BRS leader reminded that under the BRS government, there were no communal riots or regional disturbances. “We are aiming to achieve UNESCO’s World Heritage City tag for Hyderabad,” KTR said.

The State achieved a lot in the last 9.5 years and people could compare the performance with that of previous governments. Hyderabad had surpassed Bengaluru in the creation of tech jobs and has emerged as the vaccine capital of the world. One job in the IT or technology sector would create three to four indirect jobs in the hospitality, tourism, and construction sectors, KTR said.

“Imagine you are traveling in a ‘CAR’ (BRS symbol) from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. Despite two halts for tea and snacks, if the car is in good condition and the driver is good, would you change the car just for novelty?” KTR asked.