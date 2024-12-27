Will hand over temple to TTD after completion: former MLA

Bhupalapally: Former MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy stated that it is not appropriate to politicise the incomplete temple. He mentioned that once the construction of the temple is completed, they are ready to hand it over to TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) or the Endowments department. He emphasized that they are merely servants of God and that the temple is not the property of an individual but belongs to the people.

Addressing a press conference at the temple

in Manjoor Nagar, Bhupalpally on Thursday, Gandra alleged that local MLA Satyanarayana Rao is pressuring officials to hand over the temple to the Endowments department. However, they are considering handing over the temple’s management to TTD after the construction works are completed. If that is not possible, they will hand it over to the Endowments department.

He emphasised that some works related to the temple must be completed first. He also stated that power is not permanent and depends on God’s blessings and the people’s decision. He assured that his commitment to the temple’s construction remains firm and requested some more time to complete the temple. He left it to the discretion of the people to judge his handling of the temple affairs.

The former MLA and temple trustee chairman Gandra Venkataramana Reddy spoke about the construction of the temple for the welfare of the people and for the devotees’ darshan. He mentioned that within a year, they constructed the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and installed the main deity, Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

He also stated that they have been conducting daily rituals for the deity without any shortcomings, similar to those performed at Tirumala Tirupati. The temple premises have a rich history, and there are still some construction works to be completed, including the Rajagopuram, North Gate, Yagasala, surrounding compound wall, and kitchen. Some materials have already arrived, but the temple artisans had to go to another temple to complete construction work there. They plan to resume and complete the remaining construction works by Sankranti. The event was attended by Bhupalpally town leaders Burra Ramesh, Katakam Janardhan, Siddu, Poorna Chander, Noone Raju, Munjampalli Murali, Madasu Mounika, Baddi Sammaiah, Narsaiah,Uppula Kiran representatives, leaders, activists, devotees, and local residents.