Will make Telangana great: Hat-trick seeking KCR turns philosophical

Warangal/ Gajwel: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, who addressed 95 public meetings in Telangana, winded up his campaign with a philosophical appeal to the voters saying that he would be turning 70 by February. “I've already been chief minister for the past 10 years. Telangana should become a great state in the future, that is my ambition. I am not craving for posts but his only intention was to see that Telangana was the best state in the country in all respects,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Warangal and Gajwel, KCR said he has been working for Telangana for the last 24 years. He said Siddipet district gave him strength and Gajwel constituency increased his respect as he went on to become chief minister of the State. “I will be 70 years old in February and achieving Telangana was the biggest glory in my life. I’m seeking a hat-trick not for himself but to ensure that Telangana would achieve 100 per cent literacy and the poor would have access to better medical facilities free of cost,” he said.

KCR said Gajwel had in the past faced many difficulties for drinking water. “Now it has both drinking and irrigation water. People never thought that a train would come to Gajwel. People from different states were coming to witness the development in Gajwel and other places like Mallannasagar. Gajwel has become a role model but more things were needed in the constituency,” he said. The BRS chief said that investments were coming to the State in the IT and industrial sectors because of the 24-hour power supply. There were no communal riots in Hyderabad during the last ten years.

“What Telangana implements today, will be followed by the other states tomorrow. This development needs to be taken forward and that is why I’m seeking another term,” he said.



KCR stressed on the need for diversification in cropping patterns and assured that food processing industries would be encouraged on a large scale after forming the government.

He also assured to take up development of Konda Pochamma Temple and Mallannasagar. He assured that the government would take all steps to re-open the Azam Jahi Mills in Warangal which would help in generating more jobs. He further promised to construct four rail-over bridges and a master plan for Warangal and a dairy unit in the town. The fate of Gajwel would change once a regional ring road comes here, he added.

Cautioning the voters from falling “prey” to the promises of Congress and BJP, he said do not give even a single vote to BJP.

Now that Telangana is able to rise its head with pride and is progressing fast, Congress leaders want to loot the state, he said. “Congress was promising to bring Indiramma Rajyam if voted to power. Her regime was fraught with encounters, firings and killings. In 1969, about 400 people were shot dead during separate Telangana agitations. That is their track record,” he said.