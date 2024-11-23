Will move Supreme Court if no action over MLA disqualification; KTR

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has announced plans to approach the Supreme Court if the Speaker fails to take timely action on the disqualification petitions concerning defecting MLAs. KTR's statement comes in response to a recent verdict by the High Court Division Bench, which addressed the disqualification petitions related to certain MLAs.

In his remarks, KTR highlighted that there was a prevailing argument that the court lacked the authority to compel the Speaker to act on such matters. However, he referred to the High Court Chief Justice's assertion that a decision regarding these petitions should be made promptly. KTR emphasized that the Supreme Court's ruling in the Manipur case clarified that this 'regional period' for decision-making is capped at three months.

The context of KTR's comments involves petitions filed by BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and KP Vivekananda Goud, along with BJP leader Yeleti Maheshwar Reddy, seeking the disqualification of MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagender, and Tellam Venkat Rao, who are affiliated with the BRS party. The outcome of these petitions could have significant implications for the political landscape in the region.