Will Prashant Kishor be the face of TRS?

Hyderabad: Will the political strategist Prashant Kishor be the face of TRS at national level? Was this the issue that was discussed when Prashant Kishor spent two days with TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao recently? Was this the reason why he declined to join the Congress party?

TRS circles are thick with speculations that PK could be the face of TRS at national level once TRS announces the name of its national party. It could be the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi or any other appropriate name. Party sources feel that PK, who is nursing an ambition to enter national politics, may use this as his platform. It would also be advantageous for the TRS too as PK is a known name and face in national politics as he along with his organisation IPAC has been working for various political parties across the country.

It may be recalled that KCR had announced his intentions to launch a new national party at the 21 foundation day celebrations on April 27. The party is also constructing a huge party office with all ultra-modern facilities at New Delhi. The new office is likely to be ready within the next six months. In the backdrop of this, the speculation that PK could be the party's mascot in Delhi gained credence.

In fact, KCR during the foundation day speech made it clear that he was not looking at who would be the prime minister and it is not his intention to displace someone but TRS would present an alternative national plan before the people of the country. This is another indication that PK, the man from North, could take forward the ambitions of KCR to emerge as an important national leader. It may be noted that TRS working president KT Rama Rao had also stated that the party would utilise PK's organisation - IPAC services for 2023 assembly elections and the ground level surveys already taken up in Telangana.