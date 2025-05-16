Will protect hardworking party activists: MLA Nagaraju

Live
Hanamkonda: Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju stated on Thursday that he would protect every hardworking party activist like the apple of his eye. He held a preparatory meeting for the Congress organisational structure with leaders from the 3rd, 14th, and 43rd divisions.
The meeting was attended by TPCC observer Amar Ali Khan, Medi Ravichandra, TESCAB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao and Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna, who guided the leaders and activists.
The MLA said he would never forget people’s support and the hard work of party activists. He stated that only those who work loyally for the party without switching parties since 2017 will be given posts such as district, block, mandal, division and village presidents. He urged the upcoming new committee in the constituency to work with commitment and to encourage leadership.
Nagaraju emphasised that strengthening of the party depends on capable leadership; leaders who serve both people and party activists should be selected. He suggested whether it is a party or public representative position, it must be used to serve the party and people; responsible leadership should be encouraged. He stated that there is no room for group politics in the party and that dedicated activists will be duly recognised.