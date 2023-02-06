Will quit if Cong wins Kodad seat by less than 50K votes: Uttam

Hyderabad/Kodad: Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan preparatory meeting was held at Kodad in the district on Sunday. The meeting was attended and addressed by Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP, G Niranjan, TPCC vice president and former MLA Padmavathi, and other Congress leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Uttam appealed to the party workers to participate in the door-to-door campaign for the next 60 days. He said he would organise a massive 'jail bharo' agitation in Kodad against the harassment of Cong workers by the police after the current Parliament session. He said it is unfortunate that the TRS government is protecting the land, sand, wines, and mines mafia in Kodad. He said that he would quit politics if Congress wins the Kodad seat by less than 50,000 majority in the next Assembly elections.