Will request PM Modi to hike pension to Rs 3k: Rajagopal Reddy

Nalgonda: Former MLA and BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Tuesday campaigned at Antampeta village in Ghattuppal mandal as part of Munugodu by-election campaign.

Addressing a meeting, he assured to impress on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hiking social security pension to Rs 3,000.

"Only family members of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao have benefitted after Telangana state came into existence," he alleged.

Rajagopal came down heavily on Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. "Once Jagadish was not in a position to pay rent to his house," he said and asked him as to how he earned thousands of crores within a few years. He flayed Jagadish for not distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques.