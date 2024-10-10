Will resolve rice millers’ problems, assures govt

Hyderabad: The State government has assured the rice millers demands and problems will be addressed soon. The Cabinet Sub Committee would discuss the challenges facing the rice millers and come up with solutions soon.

The Rice Millers Association has presented a detailed report to the Cabinet Sub-Committee, outlining the critical challenges currently facing the industry. The association highlighted the reduced availability of paddy, with the paddy milling percentage having dropped to 14 per cent this year. Large mills have witnessed a 55 per cent to 60 per cent decline in their operations due to reduced paddy procurement.

The association said that the millers were also facing severe financial strain due to delayed payments from the government, with dues pending since the 2016-17 procurement operations, causing cash flow disruptions that have hampered their ability to manage daily operations. The imposition of penalties for non-compliance with Fair Average Quality (FAQ) standards has compounded the financial pressures on millers.

The association appealed for immediate financial and regulatory relief from the Cabinet Subcommittee, stating that the future of the rice milling industry—and the broader agricultural sector—could be at risk without government intervention.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu assured the millers that their issues would be discussed at the highest levels of the State government. He said that the Cabinet Sub-Committee would submit a report with recommendations to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for final approval.