Will showcase Indiramma Rajyam: CM

Warangal: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy thundered that as long as Congress party was in power in Telangana it would continue to give high priority to welfare of the poor and empowerment of women. It will showcase what Indiramma Rajyam means despite all the “conspiracies and hurdles” created by the BRS and BJP. The CM said while the BRS government had not given adequate representation to women in any field, including cabinet during its ten-year rule, the one-year-old Congress government had not only given representation to women in the cabinet but also handed over the entire responsibility of organising the Warangal meeting to them.

He said the two ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha were doing a good job and were holding key departments. That is the faith Congress has in the calibre and capacity of women. He said he was proud that the Warangal MP was a woman. Though young, Kavya has been raising the issues of her constituency effectively in Parliament. Even the Chief Secretary of the state was a woman.

Revanth said he was highly indebted to the women of Telangana as they blessed him to become the TPCC chief and then the Chief Minister. It was their support which brought the Congress party to power. Hence it was the responsibility of the government to work for their uplift and empowerment, he said.

Referring to the recent remarks of KCR that people of state had realised what they had lost, Revanth said KCR was right as the people had realised that only jobs held by KCR and his family were lost while the state has gained a lot. He said the opposition leaders would be put behind bars if they do not stop hatching conspiracies against the government. For the last one year they have been making all-out efforts to create problems at every step for the government, CM said.