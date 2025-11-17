Will showcase TelanganaRising Vision to investors: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Sunday said that the state government would showcase the ‘Telangana Rising- Vision 2047’ document for investors across the world as the people’s government completes two years in the office.

As part of the inspection of venues for the Global Summit, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu visited Bharat Future City and interacted with the media. He said that as the ‘people’s government’ completes two years in office, “We will showcase the “Telangana Rising – Vision 2047” document for the world. We are inviting not only the people of Telangana but also investors from across the globe.

In the first year, we conveyed to the people of the state the achievements made. In this second year, along with our accomplishments, the entire Cabinet led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken a special decision to explain the 2047 Vision Document to the world,” said Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the People’s Government intends to explain how Telangana will be by 2047 and how it ought to be. To present these achievements and outline the future, the government is examining suitable venues across the city. “We are inspecting Bharat Future City, HITEX, Gachibowli, Dundigal, and other locations as potential venues. In Bharat Future City, we are considering 100 acres of open land. Recently, a new location outside Dubai city was chosen to host the Dubai Festival. On similar lines, we are evaluating new venues,” the Deputy CM said, adding that the government was inviting industrialists from across the world to the Global Summit. Hyderabad is an extremely attractive location for investments, he said.

The Deputy CM said, “We will explain to the global industrial community attending the summit that the city has excellent climate and highly skilled human resources at affordable costs.”

Senior officials Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Vikas Raj, Shashank, Narsimha Reddy, Krishna Bhaskar, Musharraf Ali, and others participated in the media interaction.