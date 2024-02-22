Will strive to make Telangana compete globally in industrial growth : CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured the industrialists that his government would continue the policies of all the previous governments in the process of industrial growth of the state.

Participating in CII Telangana & TDF - USA conference on Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurial Opportunities here on Wednesday, he said that the Telangana Government's policy was to promote the state in a manner that it would compete with other fast developing countries in the world. He promised to extend all kinds of support to the investors and entrepreneurs in Hyderabad and other parts of the state. Revanth said when it came to the development of Hyderabad, all the previous governments whether it was TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, the Congress government headed by Y S Rajasekhar Reddy or K Chandrasekhar Rao continued with the ongoing projects and policies and moved forward in making the state the best destination for investments.

He said his government will continue this healthy system and with the cooperation of CII wil create education and employment opportunities in Telangana”, he added. The Chief Minister also said that the government was ready to develop 64 ITIs as Skill Development Centers at the cost of Rs.2000 crore. Consultations with stakeholders were in progress to set up Skill Universities and the government would present degree certificates to those students who joined for skill development training. The proposal to establish a Dry Port was under active consideration of the government. He also said that the ORR which is the lifeline for Hyderabad would be further developed.