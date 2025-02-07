Will take up deeksha to resolve issues: Teachers’ MLC candidate

Karimnagar: Teachers’ MLC candidate Mamidi Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday promised that he would initiate a deeksha for resolution of issues of teachers immediately after winning and will not leave it until they are resolved.

Speaking to the news reporters after filing his nomination here on Thursday, he took an oath on this occasion that he will resolve the issues of the employees. He promised to get the CPS system abolished and if nec-essary, he will initiate a deeksha on GO 317.

He promised that he will work for the implementation of PRC and release the pending employee reimbursement bills and if necessary, he will initi-ate an indefinite action. He said that he will work for the implementation of PRC and release the pending employee reimbursement bills and work to provide the employees with DA.

Narender Reddy said that he will spend the salary he receives if he gets elected as an MLC on the development of schools.

He said that he resigned from the teaching profession in January 2019, while being the state president

of the Teachers’ Disabled Association, and contested as an MLC, securing third place with 4000 votes.

He said that he is in the fray as per the request made by the leaders of various associations and many teachers’ relatives for some time to contest again in the current MLC election.