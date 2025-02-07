Live
- Bengaluru : Uber Driver Arrested with 254 Grams of MDMA
- SC refuses to interfere with FIRs registered in wake of Justice Hema Committee report
- RBI rolls out bank.in & fin.in internet domains to check fraud in digital payments
- Blackbuck population in Ganjam rises to 8,789
- Manish Malhotra’s World Collection Shines at Dubai Fashion Week 2025
- OTT vs TV TRP Ratings: Amaran and Lucky Bhaskar Shine Across Platforms
- iPhone SE 4 Launching Soon: What to Expect from Apple's Affordable iPhone
- What went wrong in Washington?
- Study shows how PM2.5 raises health, economic costs for elderly
- Thandel Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Shine in This Emotional Drama
Just In
Will take up deeksha to resolve issues: Teachers’ MLC candidate
Teachers’ MLC candidate Mamidi Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday promised that he would initiate a deeksha for resolution of issues of teachers immediately after winning and will not leave it until they are resolved.
Karimnagar: Teachers’ MLC candidate Mamidi Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday promised that he would initiate a deeksha for resolution of issues of teachers immediately after winning and will not leave it until they are resolved.
Speaking to the news reporters after filing his nomination here on Thursday, he took an oath on this occasion that he will resolve the issues of the employees. He promised to get the CPS system abolished and if nec-essary, he will initiate a deeksha on GO 317.
He promised that he will work for the implementation of PRC and release the pending employee reimbursement bills and if necessary, he will initi-ate an indefinite action. He said that he will work for the implementation of PRC and release the pending employee reimbursement bills and work to provide the employees with DA.
Narender Reddy said that he will spend the salary he receives if he gets elected as an MLC on the development of schools.
He said that he resigned from the teaching profession in January 2019, while being the state president
of the Teachers’ Disabled Association, and contested as an MLC, securing third place with 4000 votes.
He said that he is in the fray as per the request made by the leaders of various associations and many teachers’ relatives for some time to contest again in the current MLC election.