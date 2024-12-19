Will transform Palakurthi into model constituency: Jansi Rajender Reddy

Hanamkonda: Senior Congress leader Jansi Rajender Reddy has expressed confidence in transforming the Palakurthi constituency into a model in the state. On Wednesday, during a conversation with Hanss India at her residence in Palakurthi, Reddy stated that she would remain among people of Palakurthi for the rest of her life. She highlighted that development in Palakurthi suffered due to negligence of previous leaders, but under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, it would be developed in all aspects.

Having lost her father at the age of five, Reddy went to the US in 1977 with her mother after financial hardship, but returned with the resolve to serve her birthplace. She said, despite being established in real estate and banking in America, her commitment to people of Palakurthi led her to return and con-tribute her own resources towards educational and healthcare initiatives through her trust.

She expressed gratitude to people for electing her daughter-in-law, Yashasvini Reddy, as the Congress candidate from Palakurthi, especially since she faced challenges due to denial of Indian citizenship. Reddy stated that her family’s priority is to repay the trust of people of Palakurthi, and they will con-tinue to serve the region.

She thanked the CM for giving her family the opportunity and promised to bring development in Pala-kurthi in areas such as education, healthcare, roads, buildings and reservoirs under her leadership.

Reddy criticised the Opposition parties for attacking the Congress leadership, particularly Revanth Reddy, who has initiated massive welfare programmes, such as loan waiver, free bus rides for women, free power supply and subsidised gas, which have been widely praised by the public.

She dismissed claims by the Opposition parties, like BRS and BJP, asserting that they are aligned and would merge in the future. She alleged that previous attempts by the BRS leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao to disrupt Palakurthi constituency would fail as they had done in the past.

She concluded that the Congress candidates would win with large majorities in the upcoming local elections, and the BRS and BJP positions would become insignificant.