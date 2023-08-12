Live
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Varahi Yatra: Pawan to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka today
- Spirituality and Empowerment: Encouraging Human Potential and Self-Realisation
- The Power of Preventive Care: Taking Charge of Your Health and Well-being’
- Social Consciousness: Why Do We Have Rituals?
- Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts in Northern Part Of The Capital As Police Raid Gambling Den
- Haryana Government Takes Action Against Gram Panchayats Restricting Muslim Entry, Showcause Notices Issued
- Andhra Pradesh: Search operation continues for Leopard at Tirumala
- Shocking Crime: Haryana Schoolgirl Abducted And Gang-Raped; Police Apprehend 3 Suspects
- NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
Just In
Wine dealers raises objections on new conditions for draw of lots
Licensed Wine Dealers in Telangana have raised strong objection to the conditions put by the government for the draw of lots to finalise the bidding of the wine shops this month end.
Hyderabad: Licensed Wine Dealers in Telangana have raised strong objection to the conditions put by the government for the draw of lots to finalise the bidding of the wine shops this month end. The dealers said that the district officials were putting pressure to buy more applications and file the same to get the renewal of the licenses through the draw of lots for a two year period ( 2023-2025).
The district officials told the dealers that draw of lots would be done only after receiving applications not less than 20 to each shop.” If a wine shop receives less than 20 applications, draw of lots will be stopped until it gets more number of applications”, wine shop dealer union leaders said that it was nothing but harassing the liquor traders to earn more revenues through the sale of applications which cost Rs 2 lakh each.
State Excise and Prohibition wing officials were already holding meetings with the dealers to buy more applications. Wine dealers said that there is no option except seeking legal action for imposing conditions on the allotment of the wine shops.