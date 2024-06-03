  • Menu
Wine shops to be remain closed on June 4

Highlights

The Cyberabad Commissionerate has taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order during the counting of Lok Sabha elections, which are to be held on Tuesday, June 4.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Commissionerate has taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order during the counting of Lok Sabha elections, which are to be held on Tuesday, June 4. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty issued an order for the closure of all wine shops, toddy shops, bars, and restaurants (except airport duty-free shops) within the Commissionerate jurisdiction from 6 am on June 4 to 6 am on June 5.

Those who do not abide by these restrictions will face legal consequences, warned the commissioner. Additionally, security measures have been heightened at the counting centres, with Section 144 being imposed. Restrictions on gatherings of more than five people, meetings, and rallies have also been put in place at the counting centres till June 5. These measures aim to ensure a smooth and secure counting process and to prevent any potential incidents during this critical time.

