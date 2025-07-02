Winning polls our mission, says new TG BJP chief

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s new state chief N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday called on the rank and file of the party to work hard together to win from the panchayat to Parliament elections.

After Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje announced his election, Rao stated that the people of Telangana would soon see the BJP as their only alternative.

The former MLC stated that he was president in name only, emphasizing that he was a party worker first to serve the BJP, and that party workers were the true leaders of the party. He assured that he would implement the collective decision of the party and called for a united effort to raise the saffron flag over Golkonda Fort.

The new BJP state chief stressed that all factions and generations within the BJP are united, without any disputes. There are neither old nor new schools. "New inflows should come for the river to flow. Telangana youth must enter politics. I encourage youth and women to join the BJP. With the implementation of 33 per cent reservation, there will be many opportunities created for women in the political landscape," he said.

Turning his ire towards the party's political bete noires, he criticised that the BRS and Congress are spreading fake news through their so-called WhatsApp universities. Party workers should remember Swami Vivekananda's words and remain strong, avoiding belief without evidence. He dared the Congress and the BRS, "If you have the courage, let’s confront this issue directly. Those who hide behind fake news are cowards." He further warned that as a criminal lawyer, he would not hesitate to hold the masterminds of fake news accountable. "Ramchander Rao is not a gentle person; I went to jail 14 times when I was with ABVP.

I was even beaten by the police. However, even after suffering broken arms and legs, I continued to work without abandoning my ideology. While I am gentle by nature, if it comes to battle, I will be a warrior - ready to wield the sword first," he added.

Recalling how he had fought legal battles alongside students, lawyers, and the underprivileged, he said, "From now on, I am prepared to fight tirelessly for the people of Telangana. I will work collaboratively with everyone to bring the BJP to power."