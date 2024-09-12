Winning the world with lip-smacking cuisine

Karimnagar: Bangari Harish Kumar from Jammikunta of Karimnagar district has had an inspiring journey through which he became a seasoned executive chef and stands out in culinary world.

With over 14 years of experience, Harish Kumar has worked his way up from a Commis Chef to his current role as executive chef at Lucifer Bar and Kitchen in Hyderabad. His journey has been filled with both challenges and triumphs. He pursued his career with resilience and passion to gain culinary excellence.

His career began humbly, with a position as a Commis Chef aboard the Costa Cruise Lines in 2012. It was during that period he encountered the high-pressure environment of professional kitchens where he had to go through long working hours and meet high expectations.

The early experiences laid the foundation for the discipline and work ethic that would led him forward. One of the most significant challenges Harish Kumar faced early on was adapting to different culinary cultures. Working on a cruise ship exposed him to an international array of cuisines, techniques, and flavors.

Understanding and mastering diverse culinary styles was overwhelming at first. Yet, this challenge became a catalyst for his growth, pushing him to broaden his skill set and embrace the global nature of culinary arts, Harish Kumar said.

He gradually moved ahead from the role of a cook to chef de Partie and eventually to executive chef position facing challenges at each transition. At the Free Kick Sports Bar & Grill in Hyderabad, where he served as Executive Chef, Harish Kumar was given a difficult task of completely redesigning the menu.

In the kitchen, every member is crucial to the success of the whole operation. Building a team that works harmoniously under pressure is one of the biggest challenges any chef faces, Harish Kumar noted.

The Covid-19 pandemic presented an unprecedented challenge for Harish, as it did for many in the hospitality industry. Restaurants were closing, and the future of dining out was uncertain. Harish Kumar, who was then leading the culinary operations at The Amlyn Café in Hyderabad, had to quickly adapt.

The pandemic forced us to rethink everything, from menu items to how we deliver our food. The shift to takeaway and delivery services was swift, and Harish Kumar was at the forefront of implementing these changes, ensuring that the quality and essence of the dining experience were not lost.

Despite the hurdles, Harish Kumar’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance. His story is not just about overcoming challenges but about turning them into opportunities for growth and innovation. He advises aspiring chefs to embrace the challenges, for they are the stepping stones for success.