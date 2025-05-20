With sole focus on MW pageant, govt failed in properly holding Saraswati Pushkaram

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Congress government’s focus on beauty pageants overshadowed the organisation of the Pushkaras.

On Monday, he questioned the allocation of only Rs 35 crore for the Kaleshwaram Saraswati Pushkaram, and asked how a meagre allocation of funds is sufficient to conduct the event.

He recalled how the BJP-led government provided excellent hospitality to 50 crore devotees during the Kumbh Mela. He noted that the Congress-led government in Telangana failed to offer adequate facilities even to 50 lakh people visiting the Kaleshwaram for Saraswati Pushkaram.

Bandi Sanjay arrived in Kaleshwaram in the afternoon with his wife, Bandi Aparna. Later, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras by scholars, Bandi Sanjay and his wife bathed in the Saraswati River. Following this, they proceeded directly to the Srikaleshwara Mukteshwara Temple, where the priests offered them special blessings.

Earlier, he addressed the media and said he was happy to have come to Kaleshwaram and take bath on the occasion of the Saraswati Pushkaram. “This is the confluence of the Godavari, Pranahita, and Saraswati rivers. It brings joy to participate in the Pushkaras that occur once every 12 years. I prayed to the Lord to bless all the people of the country with happiness, to alleviate their troubles, and to inspire them to serve the nation under the leadership of Narendra Modi”, he said.

“If there were a BJP government in Telangana, they would have organised a festival for the entire South. While I have no objection to organising beauty pageants, it is wrong to neglect spiritual Pushkaram. The government has failed,” he added.

“Further, if any issue is raised, they will deflect by asking what the Central government is doing. If the Central government is responsible for everything, why are you even here? It is not acceptable to limit the significance of Pushkaram to just one area. I wish for all devotees coming to bathe in the Pushkara to lead long, healthy lives. Kaleshwaram is a place of great significance. We received a poor image due to the Kaleshwaram project constructed by the KCR government,” Bandi Sanjay opined.

Similarly, the previous government promised to allocate Rs 100 crores to the Kaleshwaram temple, while the current Chief Minister also pledged Rs 200 crore. Previously, the same commitments were made for Vemulawada.

But the public is well aware of how much funding was actually provided. “I intend to set aside these empty promises and work towards developing Kaleshwaram into a remarkable spiritual tourist destination,” he added.