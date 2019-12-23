Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Woman and her two boyfriends held for trying to kill husband in Karimnagar

Woman and her two boyfriends held for trying to kill husband in Karimnagar
Highlights

A woman and her two boyfriends were arrested on Sunday for trying to kill her husband in Karimnagar.

woman and her two boyfriends were arrested on Sunday for trying to kill her husband in Karimnagar. The incident took place on December 14 but came to light with the arrest of the two youth who went absconding.

The woman, Kaveri was married to Krishnavamsi few years ago and the couple is residing at Karimnagar. She befriended Samanvith and Ganesh when her husband went out for office. Later, her friendship with the two turned into extramarital affair.

Kaveri has been continuing affair with two for the past two years which was learned by her husband. Krishnavamsi warned his wife and asked her to stay away from them.

Upset over ending her relationship, Kaveri decided to get rid of her husband and hatched a plan to kill him with the help of her lovers.

Samanvith and Ganesh along with Kaveri tried to kill Krishnavamsi by smothering him to death. However, he managed to escape from them and lodged a complaint with the police. The police arrested the accused on Saturday and recovered their mobile phones.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise slogans23 Dec 2019 7:15 AM GMT

One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise slogans

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Kadapa Steel Plant today, here is his three-day schedule
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Kadapa Steel Plant today,...
Farmers protest against three capitals continue in Krishnayapalem, security tightened at CM camp office in Tadepalli
Farmers protest against three capitals continue in...
Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari cloth godown
Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari...
Jharkhand poll outcome to testify BJP
Jharkhand poll outcome to testify BJP's popularity graph


Top