Woman and her two boyfriends held for trying to kill husband in Karimnagar

woman and her two boyfriends were arrested on Sunday for trying to kill her husband in Karimnagar. The incident took place on December 14 but came to light with the arrest of the two youth who went absconding.

The woman, Kaveri was married to Krishnavamsi few years ago and the couple is residing at Karimnagar. She befriended Samanvith and Ganesh when her husband went out for office. Later, her friendship with the two turned into extramarital affair.

Kaveri has been continuing affair with two for the past two years which was learned by her husband. Krishnavamsi warned his wife and asked her to stay away from them.

Upset over ending her relationship, Kaveri decided to get rid of her husband and hatched a plan to kill him with the help of her lovers.

Samanvith and Ganesh along with Kaveri tried to kill Krishnavamsi by smothering him to death. However, he managed to escape from them and lodged a complaint with the police. The police arrested the accused on Saturday and recovered their mobile phones.