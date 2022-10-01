  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Woman constable slips off from CM KCR's convoy, injured

Woman constable slips off from CM KCR’s convoy, injured
x

Woman constable slips off from CM KCR’s convoy, injured

Highlights

In an unfortunate incident, a woman constable accidentally slipped from CM KCR's convoy and suffered minor injuries in the accident. The alerted officials stopped another vehicle and shifted her to Jangaon hospital.

Jangaon: In an unfortunate incident, a woman constable accidentally slipped from CM KCR's convoy and suffered minor injuries in the accident. The alerted officials stopped another vehicle and shifted her to Jangaon hospital. The incident took place during Telangana Chief Minister KCR's visit to Warangal. It is said that she will be shifted to a hospital in Jangaon.

It is known that CM KCR is in Warangal on Saturday to inaugurate Prathima Cancer Hospital. Sources said that Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLAs and security officials reached Pembarthi Kalathoranam in Jangaon to give a grand welcome to CM KCR.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X