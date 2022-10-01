Woman constable slips off from CM KCR’s convoy, injured

Jangaon: In an unfortunate incident, a woman constable accidentally slipped from CM KCR's convoy and suffered minor injuries in the accident. The alerted officials stopped another vehicle and shifted her to Jangaon hospital. The incident took place during Telangana Chief Minister KCR's visit to Warangal. It is said that she will be shifted to a hospital in Jangaon.

It is known that CM KCR is in Warangal on Saturday to inaugurate Prathima Cancer Hospital. Sources said that Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLAs and security officials reached Pembarthi Kalathoranam in Jangaon to give a grand welcome to CM KCR.