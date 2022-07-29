Woman ends life 3 days after her son committed suicide in Medak

Medak: In a heart wrenching incident, a woman reportedly committed suicide three days after her son ended his life. The incident took place in Ramayampet town of Medak district on Friday. The woman identified as Dharmakar Varalakshmi (48) jumped into a minor irrigation tank located on the outskirts of Ramayampet town.

It is to mention here that her son Shiva Kumar (21), who fell in love with a girl and married her three months ago, hanged himself last Tuesday as the girl left him and went to her parents. Even after days of persuasion, the woman was reportedly reluctant to return. Depressed over the same, Shiva Kumar has ended life last Tuesday. The Ramayampet Police have registered a case and the Investigation is on.