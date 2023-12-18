Live
Just In
Woman gang raped in Tarnaka of Hyderabad
A man asked the girl that he would drop her near place and took her to an isolated place where he raped her before calling his friends
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, five youths reportedly raped a woman while waiting for a bus in Hyderabad at midnight. They committed this atrocity by threatening to kill her. Unable to tell anyone out of fear, the victim finally approached the police. The details of this case came to light lately.
According to the sources, a woman was waiting at a bus stop in the city's Tarnaka on December 7. Barna Yesu (32), who was passing by on a bike, stopped when he saw a woman waiting for a bus. After knowing her condition, he decided to drop her on the bike. Yesu, who said that he would take her to Lalapet, took her to a deserted area near Prashant Nagar Railway Quarters and raped her. He called his friends and assaulted the victim along with them.
Then they threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone about this matter and left her in Tarnaka. The panicked victim initially remained silent but eventually went to the Lalaguda police station and lodged a complaint. The police registered the case and arrested the accused based on the footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of Tarnaka bus stop. Along with Barna Yesu, Madhuyadav (31), Prashant (20), Tarun (20) and Rohit (19) were detained in this case.