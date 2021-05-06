Woman kills husband with children's help in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: In a tragic incident, a woman killed her husband with the help of her children on Wednesday night here at Birkur of Kamareddy district. The victim was identified as Naram Narayana.

Getting into details, the couple, a native of Pochamma colony of Birkur is reported to have been quarrelling frequently for sometime now. Frustrated over frequent quarrels, the woman planned to get rid of her husband and sought her children's help. On Wednesday night, the woman bludgeoned her husband to death while the latter was sleeping. His death was instantaneous.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted by locals and arrested the woman. The body was sent to the district government hospital for autopsy. An investigation is underway.