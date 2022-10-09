Woman Maoist leader Aluri Usha Rani lays down arms

Hyderabad: A top Maoist leader and divisional committee member of outlawed party, Aluri Usha Rani alias Vijayakka alias Pochakka alias Bhanu Didi (53), surrendered before the State police in the presence of DGP Mahender Reddy on Saturday.

She was an active member of the north sub zonal bureau of the Moists' Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.

According to the police, Usha Rani was involved in several violent incidents both in Telangana and Chattisgarh. She confessed to have participated in a total of 14 offences during her underground life as a Maoist in the two States which includes five attacks on security forces, three exchanges of fire with police, three cases of blasting of buildings of public and private, an abduction case and two assault cases.

On the occasion, DGP Mahender Reddy appealed to the Moist cadre to join the mainstream and take part in the advancement of the nation through constructive participation. Surrendering will benefit from the rehabilitation process, which includes immediate relief with monetary help and other support measures.

She will be provided total rehabilitation by the State government and will be given a cash of Rs 50,000 towards meeting her immediate expenses, Mahender Reddy added.