Woman robbed of 6 tolas gold jewellery while playing Bathukamma in Mulugu

Bathukamma festival celebrations have turned tragic after a woman was robbed of gold jewellery weighing 6 tolas while playing the festival of flowers at Shivalayam temple in the Mulugu district.

The victim identified as Komuravelli Rajamani on Saturday night joined thousands of women at the Shiva temple premises to participate in the Bathukamma festivities. Unfortunately, shortly after her arrival, unidentified individuals stole a gold chain weighing approximately six tolas amounting to approximately Rs. 3.5 lakh from her.



The incident was immediately announced through the mic at the venue by organisers urging anyone who may have taken or found the chain to return it without delay. However, as there was no result, the organisers complained to the police.



Upon receiving the information, Mulugu CI Ranjith Kumar and Sub Inspector Ramakrishna arrived at the scene and initiated search operations. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.