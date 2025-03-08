Women Are the Foundation of Creation – MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: The International Women’s Day celebrations were held grandly at Shubhamasthu Function Hall in Nagarkurnool, organized by the Arya Vaishya Government Employees Association on Saturday. The event was graced by the presence of MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Saritha Rajesh Reddy and her husband as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy emphasized that the Congress government is committed to the welfare of women in all aspects. He encouraged women to compete with men and move forward in all fields, achieving great heights.

Following his speech, the association members honored the MLA couple in recognition of their contributions.

The event witnessed the participation of a large number of women, Market Committee Chairman Ramana Rao, party leaders, and activists.





