Women celebrate ‘Gorintaku’

AryaVaisya women celebrated ‘Gorintaku’ festival at VasaviKanyakaParameshwari temple in Pebbair town on Friday.

Wanaparthy: Arya Vaisya women celebrated ‘Gorintaku’ festival at Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari temple in Pebbair town on Friday.

Priests decorated the deity specially for the occasion. Women performed special pooja to ‘Amma’ and joined the fete by spreading ‘Gorintaku’ on their hands.

Vaisya women Kavitha, Radhika, Nirmala, Bhargavi, Geetha, Sumalatha, Latha, Srilata, Ramadevi, Lakshmi, Sandhya, Bhagyalakshmi, Arundhati, Anita were among the participants in the festivities.

