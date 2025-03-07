Women police join special patrol duty, DGP congratulates

Nirmal: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, women police officers participated in a special patrol duty. The Director General of Police (DGP) expressed appreciation via Twitter.

Janaki Sharmila, SP of Nirmal district initiated a campaign wherein female police personnel from 20 police stations in Nirmal district took to the streets for a special patrol. This event sent a strong message that women are not only law enforcers but also symbols of safety and authority.

As part of the “Police Akka” programme, female officers responded to every Dial 100 call addressing citizens’ issues promptly. They expressed joy in performing daily duties such as Dial 100 response and patrolling, and demonstrated that they could perform as well as if not better than their male counterparts. The women constables participating in the patrol were happy, as evident from the smiles on their faces. This initiative showed the significant impact women can have in society and highlighted their willingness to go the extra mile. The program inspired many young women to join the police force. SP commented that this campaign showcases the capability, commitment, and courage of the women police force. Initiatives like these promote the roles of female officers while fostering a safer environment for every woman in society.

The programme included polite discussions with the public, visits to educational institutions, and awareness campaigns on social media under hashtags like #WomenInUniform and #WomensDayPatrol. The efforts of Additional SP Bhainsa Avinash Kumar and Additional SP Nirmal Rajesh Meena were also appreciated.