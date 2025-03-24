Women Should Strive for Self-Employment and Financial Independence: Kavita Devi

Gadwal: Women should focus on self-employment and strive for financial independence, said Ganta Kavita Devi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority. She was speaking as the chief guest at a legal awareness seminar organized at the District Women's Federation Office on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Kavita Devi emphasized the importance of women achieving self-reliance and setting high goals for their personal and professional growth. She encouraged women, particularly those associated with self-help groups, to make the best use of government schemes and opportunities to strengthen their financial position. "Women must work towards empowerment and economic stability. Awareness of their legal rights is crucial in this journey," she added.

She further stressed that financial independence would give women the confidence to make their own decisions and contribute to society. Legal knowledge, she pointed out, plays a vital role in ensuring that women are aware of their rights and protections under the law.

The seminar was attended by DRDO Narsinga Rao, District Women's Federation President Sangeeta, and several other dignitaries and participants.