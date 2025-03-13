Women’s Day celebrated grandly in Gadwal

Gadwal: The International Women’s Day celebrations were held grandly under the auspices of the District Women and Child Welfare Department at the District Collectorate’s conference hall. The event was inaugurated by District Collector BMSantosh, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, and SP Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh emphasized that the progress of women leads to the development of society, and every individual should contribute to women’s empowerment to ensure their success in all fields. He highlighted that 30 to 40 women officers are serving in various departments in the district, including as District Officials, MPDOs, and Tahsildars. He stressed the necessity of providing political reservations for women beyond the local governance level, including MP and MLA positions, to further enhance their representation.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy stated that women’s success in all fields is a top priority for the government. He highlighted that the government is formulating welfare schemes tailored to women’s interests and aspirations. He reiterated that when women grow, society flourishes, and called on everyone to support women’s empowerment in all spheres of life.

SP Srinivasa Rao emphasized the significant role of women in society and pointed out that even in mythology, women have been given great importance. He mentioned that the government is providing nutritious food to pregnant women to ensure their well-being. A healthy society is possible only when women are healthy, he stated.

On the occasion, prizes were awarded to the winners of various competitions held as part of the Women’s Day celebrations. Women employees who excelled in their duties and students who participated in cultural programs were also honored.

The event was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, District Welfare Officer Sunanda, DCPO Officer Narsinghlu, women officers, Anganwadi teachers, and several others.

The grand celebration of International Women’s Day highlighted the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and reinforced the collective responsibility of society in ensuring equal opportunities for women in all sectors.