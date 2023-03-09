Women's Day celebration held on grand note at Kakatiya University

Warangal: No life without a woman, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. She along with Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash took part in a programme organised by the State Government on the occasion of International Women's Day at Kakatiya University (KU) here on Wednesday. "It's heartening to celebrate women's day in the historic Warangal city that was once ruled by Rani Rudrama Devi," Rathod said.

Womankind has been facing many hurdles even though they are on par with the men in almost every field. The women are yet to command the same respect as men.

Since 2015, the State Government has been conducting programmes on the occasion of women's day, and distributing awards and rewards to those women who excelled in their chosen field, Rathod said. The government has been implementing many welfare programmes – KCR Kit, Nutritional Kit, Kalyanalaxmi etc besides implementing 33 per cent reservations for the women, she said. She called upon women to be stubborn in facing the problems, and suicide is not the way out.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that women welfare and empowerment is high on the agenda of the Telangana Government.

Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Thatikonda Ramesh said that women's day is observed annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, and violence and abuse against women.

Later, Rathod felicitated 27 women who excelled in their duty. The minister also gave Rs 1 lakh cash award and certificate of appreciation to each of them.

Special Secretary and Commissioner, Women and Child Welfare and Senior Citizen Bharati Hollikeri, Hanumakonda district collector Sikta Patnaik, Deepti Reddy, K Vasudeva Reddy as the Chairman of the Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation and KUDA chairman Sundar Raj Yadav were among others present.