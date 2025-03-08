Live
Women’S Day Special: Best In Antenatal Care - District general hospital bags top spot in TG
Nagarkurnool: The District General Hospital has secured the top position in Telangana for antenatal care services, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Gynaecology Department HOD, Professor Dr Neelima, and Professor Dr Supriya.
Since their arrival at the hospital, these two doctors have taken special care of pregnant women, ensuring that they receive all necessary medical services. As a result, the hospital has achieved statewide recognition in antenatal care. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, hospital staff, officials, and pregnant women who received treatment at the hospital praised their contributions.
Speaking to The Hans India, Professor Dr Neelima stated that the hospital successfully conducts 20 to 25 deliveries per day. The hospital has also achieved around 60% normal deliveries, which is a commendable feat. Even in critical cases requiring caesarean sections, the department has successfully handled them with the support of Dr Supriya and other medical professionals.