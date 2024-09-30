Women’s health paramount

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said women's health is critical to the well-being of society. A healthy woman can contribute to healthier communities. When she knows what she eats, she will make her family and friends eat that too. So, a healthy woman's mindset will nourish a healthy progeny and ultimately a healthy society, the CM said.

Addressing the gathering at the Pink Power Run 2024 organised by the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), Revanth Reddy said prioritizing women's health can help accelerate economic growth and health equity progress. He emphasised on the need to all to work together to build a healthier and empowered future for the women in Telangana. Women are often surrounded by many responsibilities and many times they prioritise their family's health over their own. Empowering women can help improve their health and well-being, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that he was “Proud to say that the Telangana government is committed to women’s healthcare. We strongly believe that women’s health is the foundation to the prosperity of family and the community.” He said the measures taken by the organisation will help women to overcome challenges in the future. “Let us all take this programme forward,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said his government would build more hospitals and strengthen the health care system for women’s health and their welfare. He appealed to all to work together to build a healthier and empowered future for Telangana women.

The Pink Power Run was a harmonious convergence of compassion and courage. On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated Dr Kotha Ushalakshmi, a 91-year-old gritty breast cancer ‘conqueror’. Dr Ushalakshmi, a former professor of Gynaecology, has been the inspiration behind the formation of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, a not-for-profit breast cancer charity that has been championing a hugely impactful breast cancer advocacy campaign in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the last 17 years. Though diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 69, she fought the disease with extraordinary courage and fierce determination.