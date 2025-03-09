Women’s role crucial for Viksit Bharat: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said women’s development is crucial for India to realise its vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He emphasized the global progress toward addressing women’s issues and promoting empowerment. Speaking at a BJP-organised meeting on Saturday, he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda have called for celebrations of Women’s Day in every city, town, and village across the country. He encouraged everyone to draw inspiration from how women face challenges and move forward.

Reddy highlighted that India is a country that greatly respects women, who play crucial roles as fighter pilots and in the design of space technology. In various fields, including banking, policing, education, and IT, women work with confidence, courage, and dedication. In Hyderabad alone, lakhs of girls are contributing significantly to the IT sector. He stressed the importance of eliminating discrimination in all areas, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened opportunities for women in the military as well. Women soldiers are bravely guarding the country’s borders under extreme conditions, armed with AK-47s. Reddy mentioned Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to placing women at the forefront of politics, having initiated reservations for women from ward members up to members of Parliament.

He pointed out that no previous Congress Prime Minister attempted to provide such reservations; only Modi has successfully passed a bill for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.