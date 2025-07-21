Women’s self-confidence is foundation of societal progress: MLA

Nagarkurnool: “Women’sself-confidence is the foundation of societal progress, and the state government is laying a strong foundation for the economic empowerment of women,” said Nagarkurnool MLA Dr Rajesh Reddy. “The honour and respect of women is a key goal of the government,” added Achampet MLA Dr Vamshikrishna.

The Indira Mahila Shakti celebrations were held in a grand and festive manner on Sunday at the Teegala Venkata Swamy Kalyana Mandapam in the district headquarters.

During the event, cheques worth Rs 14.22 crores were distributed through bank linkage to 254 women self-help groups in the Nagarkurnool constituency. Additionally, cheques worth Rs 3.03 crores were distributed to 2,568 SHG members, Rs 50 lakh accident insurance cheques to five members, and loan insurance cheques worth Rs 17.40 lakhs to 28 members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rajesh said that women’s self-confidence is the true driving force behind a progressive society.

He emphasized that in the Indiramma people’s government, women are being encouraged and empowered across all sectors through the implementation of numerous welfare schemes. Women’s development and self-reliance are considered the cornerstones of Telangana’s future. The government is prioritizing self-employment opportunities, strengthening self-help groups, and improving access to education and healthcare.

MLA Dr Vamshikrishna recalled that in 1992, then-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao introduced the DWCRA scheme for women’s economic upliftment. In 1996, then-Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu rebranded it as the “Velugu” scheme, and from 2004 to 2014, Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy continued it under the name IKP (Indira Kranthi Patham), playing a key role in promoting women’s development.