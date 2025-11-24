Women’s Welfare Is the Core Priority of the Government: MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy

Mahabubnagar: The Indiramma Saree Distribution Programme was organised at the Bhootpur Municipality Centre on Monday, with Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy and Mahabubnagar District Collector Viziyendira Boi participating.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said the Telangana Government has placed women’s development and empowerment at the centre of its governance. He highlighted major schemes such as free bus travel for women, interest-free loans, Amma Adarsha Schools, women-run petrol bunks, ₹500 gas cylinders, women’s canteens, paddy procurement centres, and Indiramma housing, all aimed at strengthening women socially and economically.

As part of the government completing two years of Praja Palana, the MLA said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a massive initiative to distribute one crore Indiramma sarees to one crore eligible women across Telangana. He said women above 18 years holding a white ration card will receive a saree.

He added that the Chief Minister is committed to empowering women’s groups and helping one crore women become financially independent. Currently, 67 lakh women are members of self-help groups, and the government aims to expand this number to one crore. Within a year, women’s associations have already received ₹20,000 crore in interest-free loans, he recalled.

Criticising the previous BRS administration for leaving the state in heavy debt, the MLA said the present government is repaying loans while fulfilling its promises, including free bus travel, 200 units of free electricity, ₹10 lakh Aarogyasri, ₹500 gas cylinders, loan waivers, bonus distribution, fine rice, and Indiramma housing. He assured that all eligible families will receive houses in phases.

He also highlighted key development projects taken up in the Devarakadra constituency, such as a degree college, a junior college, a world-class Young India Integrated School at Damagnapur, an ATC college near Pallemari, a 100-bed hospital, and an elevated corridor with a ghat road at Kurumurthy temple. He said the works are progressing swiftly.

MLA Madhusudhan Reddy said Telangana is being positioned to compete globally under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership and added that the prosperity of women leads to the prosperity of families and the state. He sought continued support and blessings from the people.

District Collector Viziyendira Boi, in her remarks, said the government is actively involving women in development through bank linkage, Stree Nidhi, and livelihood programmes. She noted that women-led Amma Adarsha Schools are improving school infrastructure. She added that upcoming initiatives include petrol bunks, solar panel units, and mini warehouses run by women’s groups.

Collector Viziyendira Boi said quality sarees are being distributed to women above 18 years of age to uphold their dignity and empowerment. She encouraged women to manage their self-help groups efficiently and bring recognition to their villages, mandals, and districts.

The programme concluded with the distribution of Yasangi subsidised seeds, with mandal officials and local leaders taking part.