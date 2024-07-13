Work out modalities on HYDRA, CM tells babus

Hyderabad: The ambitious project proposed by the State government, HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection), in accordance with the fast expansion of the Hyderabad city, would be offering a wide range of services to citizens soon.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the officials to conduct further study on the establishment of HYDRA and finalise the modalities to enforce the new system. The CM suggested developing a coordination mechanism between GHMC, Water Board, Vigilance, Traffic, Energy wing and Police to enforce HYDRA more effectively. The existing Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management Department will be reorganised accordingly.

CM Revanth Reddy directed the officials to prepare clear proposals about the requirement of staff at different levels and the deputation from other wings to work in HYDRA. The CM suggested that HYDRA should be entrusted with the responsibility of the management of the area in the limits of 2,000 sq km up to ORR (Outer Ring Road) and finalise its geographical limits on the lines of existing zones in the city for the convenience of the work. The draft proposal for HYDRA should be prepared before the start of the Assembly session and consider the allocation of special funds, if necessary.

The Chief Minister said that, along with the management of disasters, HYDRA should be entrusted with the main responsibilities of protection of government properties, curbing the encroachment of ponds and nalas, removal of encroachments, illegal constructions and structures, removal of illegal hoardings and advertisements, traffic management, drinking water and electricity supply.

The CM also alerted the officials of HMDA, Water Board, Disaster Management and Municipal Administration to maintain regular coordination amongst themselves. The responsibility of removal of unauthorised hoardings and flexies under the jurisdiction of GHMC and collection of penalties would be transferred to HYDRA in the new system. The officials were advised to conduct a study to bring stringent rules to curb the encroachment of nalas, ponds and government lands.