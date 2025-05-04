Workers are the foundation of the party: Nagaraju

Hanumakonda: VardhannapetMLA KRNagaraju stated that the Congress Party enjoys strong public support across the country.On Saturday, under the leadership of MLA Nagaraju, a preparatory meeting for the Party’s organizational development was held at CSR Garden on Hunter Road in Hanumakonda.

Addressing the gathering, Nagarajusaid that party workers are the strong foundation of the party, and that only when the party is strong can the workers be strong as well. He stressed that opportunities should be given to individuals who can earn public trust and that leaders should be accessible to the people at all times. He warned that people will not trust leaders who just make appearances occasionally.

Following PCC guidelines, he assured that 100% of the opportunities in the Vardhannapet constituency will go to genuine Congress workers. He noted that party workers and leaders are the branches that support the Congress Party. He pledged to work tirelessly until justice is done for every worker. He pointed out that forming committees from the top down is not appropriate and that organisational building should start from the village level upwards, which would ensure the right leadership emerges. He said instead of giving nominated positions based on recommendations, meetings should be held at the grassroots level in the presence of workers, and positions should be allotted based on merit. He also suggested that a proper set of rules be drafted for forming committees and followed accordingly.

The meeting was chaired by Warangal District Congress President Errabelli Swarna-VaradaRajeshwar Rao. Chief guests included MP Kadiyam Kavya, Warangal West MLA and Hanumakonda District Congress President NainiRajender Reddy, TSCAB Chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, and others.

Participants in the program included AICC member Anil Kumar, PCC members Srinivas, AICC Youth Congress leader Sagarika Rao, and other local leaders and workers from the constituency.