"Working in adverse conditions brings out the best" - Telangana DGP

Telangana State Director General of Police Anjani Kumar has said that working in adverse and challenging circumstances would bring out the best in everyone.



Speaking after felicitating 38 police officers, who got President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), President Police Medal (PPM) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the eve of Independence Day on 15th August, along with five other officers, who got Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation, he said working in adverse and challenging situation was a mandate for the police department.

The Greyhounds, SIB and CI Cell, are flag bearers of professional excellence in the entire India. Most States having problems were inspired by these three organizations and took training, guidance and support from them.





“We have excellent wings like Greyhounds, SIB and CI Cell, but it is equally important that our entire workforce should have sensitivity, which is crucial for policing,” he said.



The Director General of Police said it was more satisfying and encouraging for all that the Telangana State Police got so much recognition in the country in the form of medals. Each reward was nothing but recognition of a collective work, he said, underscoring the need for more team efforts.

He said the Telangana police was blessed in getting excellent support from the State government when the police in many other States were struggling to get necessary budget.







