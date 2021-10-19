Works at a fast clip at Yadadri temple

Yadadri: Authorities are working at a frenetic pace to complete the works at Yadadri temple. It may be noted that the CM has hinted at the opening of temple either in the last week of November or first week of December.

Huge circles have been set up on the ring road built around the hill on the route of Mallapuram-Temple City, at the Presidential Suite and in front of Vaikunthadwaram. A variety of plants are being planted as part of beautification of the place.

Greenery drive in front of Vaikunthadwaram was started just few days ago and the lawn is going to be shaped as holy Kalasham. From circle, devotees can move to Mallapuram - Temple City - Presidential Suite, Kalyanakatta and Pushkarini.

R&B officials widened the roads from Raigiri to Yadagirigutta Vaikunthadwaram to provide hassle-free journey to the devotees.

From Raigiri Kaman to the Raigiri pond road, a variety of saplings were planted on both sides of the lane. Central lighting is being arranged on the dividers in the middle of the road that stretches from Raigiri to Pathagutta Chowrasta. The doors of sanctum sanctorum are being plated with gold to provide a visual feast to the devotees. Smart Creations in Chennai made gold plates for the doors of the temple as per Agama Shastra and their fixing started since the 28th of last month.

The doors will have 36 petals of lotuses, 8 lotus flowers, 14 figures of Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy, bells in the middle, Swamy's Shanku, Chakram and Namam. The are being fastened with the help of special sculptors.

Meanwhile, decoration of electric lamps at Vishnu Pushkarini is nearing completion. Electric poles and lamps brought from Indore were recently installed. Authorities said 18 electric lights are coming up around the Pushkarini walls. The butterfly wing-shaped ornamental electric lights are being fastened and preparations are underway for trial runs soon.

The stairway from Vaikunthadwaram to the top of the hill is being repaired and laid from Vaikunthadwaram to the Shiva temple. In general, a majority of devotees prefer stairs to have the darshan of the god and the goddess.