Works on pumping water from Kaleswaram to Konda Pochamma at fast pace: Transco chief

Hyderabad: Telangana State TRANSCO and GENCO Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao has announced that works on supplying Godavari water through Kaleswaram Project till Konda Pochamma Sagar through pumping from this year has been getting ready on a war-footing.

The CMD said construction of the all the pump houses in all phases from Rajarajeswar Swamy (Mid Maneru) reservoir would be completed.

This is in accordance with the target fixed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's instructions that water should be pumped from this year onwards, the official said that from the next year, 3 TMC of water from Medigadda to Yellampally, 2 TMC of water from Mid Maneru to Mallanna Sagar will be supplied and for this all the required power network will be put in place.

Prabhakar Rao visited the pump houses under the Kaleswaram and inspected them and held review meeting with the officials concerned and also discussed with the Siemen Company representatives who were setting up the pump houses.

Later, the CMD visited and inspected among others, Ananta Sagar (Package 10), Ranganayaka Sagar (Package 11), Mallanna Sagar (Package 12) pump houses and Sub Stations.

424 MW capacity (106X4) Ananata Sagar Pumps and 536 MW Capacity Ranganayaka Sagar ( 134.8 X4) pumps are ready to pump the water. The official expressed satisfaction over progress of works.

Electrical works for the four pumps in 344 MW Capacity (43X8) Mallanna Sagar Pump House were completed. Works on four other pumps are progressing. To supply power to these pumps, construction of the electric Sub Station and power supply lines have almost been completed.

Prabhakar Rao instructed the officials concerned to fix the other four pumps by end of this month. He also said that the works are going on a war-footing to lift 3 TMC of water from Medigadda from next year as desired by the Chief Minister. Transco JMD C Srinivasa Rao, Director Surya Prakash and others were also present.