Workshop held on immunisation

Nagar Kurnool: A one-day immunisation workshop was conducted by the health department in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) at the collectorate here on Wednesday.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr KV Swarajya Lakshmi emphasised the goal of achieving 100% immunisation to protect children from 12 life-threatening diseases from birth up to 16 years of age. She urged healthcare workers to ensure that tetanus vaccines are administered as soon as pregnant women register, and that vaccines are administered according to plan in every village, hamlet, and urban ward.

ANMs, ASHA workers, and other health staff were encouraged to conduct awareness programmes to support immunization efforts. District Immunization Officer Dr K Ravikumar Naik explained the best practices for vaccine storage, cold chain maintenance, the national immunization schedule, and managing any side effects from immunization through audio-visual presentations.

WHO representative Dr Azhar advised maintaining strict surveillance for suspected cases of diseases such as polio, measles, rubella, whooping cough, diphtheria, and tetanus. He instructed that any suspicious symptoms in children under 15 should be immediately reported to the district immunization officer.

From November 12 to February 28, 2025, the “SAANS Campaign” will be conducted to raise awareness about pneumonia prevention, symptoms, and treatment.

The campaign aims to eliminate pneumonia in children, ensuring no child suffers from this illness. The event was attended by Deputy District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Venkata Das, Dr Tara Singh, Dr Krishna Mohan, and all primary medical officers and supervisory staff in the district.