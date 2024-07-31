World Breast Feeding Week 2024: Promoting a Healthy Society

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Welfare Officer for Women, Children, Disabled, and Elderly, Sudha Rani, announced that various programs will be conducted as part of the World Breastfeeding Week 2024 to promote breastfeeding for a healthy society.

As per the District Collector's orders, awareness programs on the importance of breastfeeding will be organized at district, mandal, and village levels. Both government and private maternity hospitals will be instructed to educate new mothers on the significance of breastfeeding. The gaps in support for breastfeeding should be addressed, highlighting that breast milk is invaluable for a child’s health, contributing significantly to their mental and physical development. Breastfeeding provides essential nutrients and immunity to the child.

Special programs will be conducted annually from August 1 to 7 during World Breastfeeding Week at Anganwadi centers. Sudha Rani mentioned that the following activities are planned:

- *August 1:* Conducting VHSND programs at village/ward levels, focusing on awareness about exclusive breastfeeding for up to 6 months.

- *August 2:* Continuing awareness on exclusive breastfeeding for up to 6 months.

- *August 3:* Organizing 'Annaprasana' (introduction of complementary foods) programs at village/ward levels.

- *August 5:* Home visits for children aged 0-24 months, emphasizing the importance of breastfeeding and nutrition.

- *August 6:* Visiting homes with children under 6 months to demonstrate breastfeeding techniques and handwashing.

- *August 7:* Meetings with self-help groups in rural and urban areas to raise awareness.

Awareness activities, health camps, and promotional campaigns through posters and placards will be carried out at village, ward, mandal, and district levels. The public is encouraged to participate in these programs to learn about the importance of breastfeeding and contribute to building a healthy society.