World-class facilities at new Osmania Hosp: Damodar

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Wednesday said that the government would construct the new Osmania Hospital with international standards and state-of-the-art technology. The hospital would have world-class facilities, buildings with a capacity of three million square feet.

The hospital would have special buildings for staff and medical students. There would be a cellar parking system on two floors, mortuary with state-of-the-art technology, roads on all sides to avoid traffic problems. All types of super specialty medical services, operation theatres for each department, Dharamshala for patient attendants would be there within the hospital premises. There would also be an organ transplantation unit with advanced facilities.

The Minister specially thanked the Police Department and the people of Goshamahal for giving 26.30 acres of their 38 acres of land for the hospital. The Minister advised that the police can carry out their activities as usual in the remaining land.